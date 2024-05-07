Rains bring down heat, cut power supply, damage crops

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 08:22 PM

Hyderabad: Bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds struck at several places in the State on Tuesday.

However, the respite for most of the population was not without damage for others.

While a young farmer was killed after lightning struck at Kukunurpally mandal in Siddipet district, the heavy rains left a trail of destruction across agricultural fields, where mango crop was damaged in several acres, while paddy brought for procurement at paddy purchase centres was drenched in several areas.

Power supply disruptions were also reported from across the State as trees and electric poles were uprooted by the winds. The climate changed suddenly after noon at several places and overcast conditions were witnessed.

Within a short time, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds occurred at several places in erstwhile Karimnagar, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mulugu, Siddipet, Warangal and other districts.

At Manukonduru, Huzurabad, Peddapally, Pegadapally and Vemulawada in erstwhile Karimnagar, moderate to heavy rains were reported. Due to heavy rain leading to the collapse of a dais and tents put up for a Congress meeting in Karimnagar, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had to cancel the meeting.

The winds accompanying the rains also brought down a dais put up for a meeting of the BJP in the district. Similarly, Wajedu, Venkatapuram and Mangapeta reported moderate to heavy rains.

In Jagtial, heavy rains accompanied with gusty winds lashed many areas of the district.

Videos of a palm tree collapsing on an electricity pole in Nancherla village, Pegadapally mandal in the district, went viral on social media platforms.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society, the highest rainfall of 17.8 mm was recorded at Kumram Bheem Asifabad at 6 pm. Likewise, Karimnagar recorded 13.9 mm and Siddipet recorded 12.8 mm.

As per the weather bulletin for Wednesday issued by the Met department at 5.30 pm on Tuesday, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40 to 50 kmph) were likely to occur at isolated places in Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy and Nagarkurnool on Wednesday.

Heavy rain was likely to occur at Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhongir and Nagarkurnool.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) were likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar and Wanaparthy as well on Wednesday.