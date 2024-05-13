Adilabad: Residents of three villages boycott voting

In the remote Mankapur village in Bazarhathnoor mandal, villagers stood away from voting demanding a road to the village.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 May 2024, 06:21 PM

Adilabad: Residents of three villages in the district boycotted voting and staged protests on Monday demanding facilities including roads and power supply. The protests were withdrawn and votes cast only after officials intervened and assured solutions.

However, they withdrew the protest after local officials assured to address the issue.

Gollar Arjun, a resident of the interior village said leaders of various political parties would promise to address the challenge, but forget it once their parties assume power. They announced that they would not participate in voting as long as their problem was resolved. They regretted that they were forced to commute by bullock carts to reach neighboring villages.

Following the protest, the village did not see polling of votes till afternoon. They came forward to cast votes only after the local MRO held consultations with the villagers and promised to address the issue by bringing it to the notice of ITDA-Utnoor Project Officer Khusbu Gupta at the earliest.

Similarly, dwellers stayed away from voting seeking a road facility and three-phase power supply at Babjipet village in Echoda mandal till afternoon.

They exercised their franchise after Collector Rajarshi Shah assured to take steps to address the challenges by coordinating with officials concerned soon.

Meanwhile, villagers did not take part in voting demanding a road facility at Borigaon hamlet under Jagannathpur village in Kaghaznagar mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district for a while.

They withdrew their protest after in-charge minister Seethakka and local leaders of BJP assured to form the road following the polls.