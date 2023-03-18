Rains, hailstorms damage maize crop in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

Adilabad: Parts of the Adilabad district registered light rains coupled with hailstorms, wreaking havoc on the maize crop on Saturday.

Few villages of Echoda, Sirikonda and Boath mandals saw rains along with hailstorm in the evening for a brief time. As a result, standing maize crop was damaged. The worth of the damage is yet to be estimated. Power supply too was affected in certain parts of these mandals with poles collapsing due to the rains.

The cloudy climate, however, brought respite from the heat.

