Rains lash erstwhile Nalgonda

By | Published: 11:28 pm

Nalgonda: Several irrigation tanks were overflowing and streams were in spate in erstwhile Nalgonda district following incessant rains in the past few days.

The average rainfall in Nalgonda district on Thursday was 35.5 mm, with the highest rainfall of 61.3 mm recorded in Miryalaguda mandal while the lowest of 13.5 mm was in Pedda Adisherlapally mandal. Indiramma cheruvu at Chikatimamidi village of Munugode mandal and ancient Nizam kathwa at Kanal were overflowing.

Suryapet district also witnessed average rainfall of 60.9 mm. The highest rainfall (109 mm) was reported in Nadigudem mandal and the lowest rainfall (36.8mm) was reported in Huzurnagar mandal.

Road connectivity between Arvepally and Thungathurthy mandals was disrupted as the flood water was flowing onto the road at Kodur. Machinela cheruvu at wardhamankota of Nagaram mandal, Voora cheruvu at Penchikala Dinne of Neduru cherla mandal, Pedda cheruvu at Kodad were also overflowing after receiving rainwater through feeder channels.

A house collapsed at Athmakur(S) due to the rains in the last two days. No casualties were reported as the family had vacated the house before it collapsed.

Yadadri-Bhongir district witnessed large excess rainfall on the day as an average 34.4 mm rainfall was reported. The highest rainfall of 44.3 mm was reported in Rajapeta mandal while the lowest rainfall of 4.6 mm in Mothkur mandal in the district.

Superintendent of Police, Nalgonda A V Ranganath asked the people to be alert in view of heavy rains. The people should be careful while moving near culverts and streams. The people, particularly children, should not touch the electric poles and transformers. The people should not try to cross streams as the water flow was very high, he cautioned.

