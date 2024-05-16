Rains lash Karimnagar, two struck dead by lightning

Rudrarapu Chandraiah was struck by lightning in Indiranagar of Thangallapalli mandal.

Karimnagar: Unseasonal rains along with strong winds lashed the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Thursday evening.

While two persons were struck dead by lightning in Rajanna-Sircilla district, big trees were uprooted and fell across the roads in different places due to the strong winds. A farmer, Rudrarapu Chandraiah was struck by lightning in Indiranagar of Thangallapalli mandal. Chandraiah was hit by lightning while he was working in his agricultural field and died on the spot.

In another incident, Kamballa Srinivas (30) was struck by lightning in Shatrajpalli of Vemulawada municipality limits. Four others were injured in the incident and local people shifted them to a private hospital in Vemulawada.

On the other hand, drains overflowed in Karimangar town as the town received heavy rain.