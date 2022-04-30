| Rains Likely To Lash Some Parts Of Ranga Reddy In Next Three Hours

Rains likely to lash some parts of Ranga Reddy in next three hours

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:33 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department has on Saturday predicted light to moderate rainfall in some parts of Ranga Reddy district during the next three hours.

“Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate hailstorm very likely to occur in some parts of Ranga Reddy district during the next three hours,” IMD stated in a release.

Besides, the weather agency, along with thunderstorm and lightning alerts, has issued a heatwave alert in almost all the districts in the State including Hyderabad for the next two days. The temperature is predicted to cross 41 degree Celsius and may reach 45 degree Celsius.

