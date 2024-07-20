Rains: People of Kaddam project downstream urged to be cautious

20 July 2024

Nirmal: Officials of the irrigation department cautioned people not to venture downstream of the Kaddam Narayana Reddy Project- at Kaddampeddur in Khanapur mandal with water from the project likely to be released anytime, following rains in catchment areas.

In a statement, executive engineer of the project Rathod Vittal urged shepherds and farmers not move downstream of the project as the surplus water might be released. He said that the project saw inflows by 8,606 cusecs. The water level of the project reached 690 feet as against the storage capacity of 700 feet.

Three gates of Kaddam Project lifted

Three gates of the Kaddam Narayana Reddy Project were lifted to discharge surplus water downstream in Kaddampeddur mandal centre for the first time in this monsoon on Saturday.

According to a bulletin issued by officials at 7 pm, gates numbering 8,9, 11 were lifted to release the surplus water from the project. Due to rains in catchment and upstream areas, the project saw inflows by 15,939 cusecs and outflows by 11,099 cusecs. The water level reached 690.4 feet or 5.345 tmc as against the storage capacity of 700 feet or 7.603 tmc.