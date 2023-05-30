Rains skip Hyderabad, mercury soars

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:56 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad was left yearning for relief from scorching temperatures as intense rains bypassed the city on Tuesday. While neighbouring districts rejoiced in a refreshing downpour, Hyderabad’s residents faced another day of soaring mercury levels.

As dawn broke on Tuesday, dark clouds loomed over the city, raising hopes of much-needed rainfall. However, to the disappointment of Hyderabadis, the anticipated showers eluded the entire city. The morning remained cloudy, offering a glimmer of respite, but the oppressive heat reared its head once again as the day progressed.

Meanwhile, the northern and eastern regions of Telangana experienced a deluge during the early hours of the day. Nalgonda district witnessed highest rainfall, with Guurampode recording an impressive 73.3 mm of precipitation until noon. The downpour brought much-needed relief to the residents, who had been enduring scorching temperatures for several days.

Following closely behind Guurampode, Gudapur received 52.3 mm of rainfall, while Chandur and Kanagal recorded 47.8 mm and 41.8 mm, respectively, in Nalgonda district.

Other districts, including Khammam, Peddapalli, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Suryapet, and Nagarkurnool, also experienced significant amounts of rainfall. These regions revelled in the refreshing showers, providing respite from the blistering heat.

The mixed weather pattern of intermittent rain and heat is expected to persist until Wednesday. Meteorologists predict that rains will take a back seat from Thursday onward, as intense heat dominates the region once again.