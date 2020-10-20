Rains: Telangana postpones all exams till Dasara

Hyderabad: All examinations in the State have been postponed till Dasara, reportedly due to the heavy rains and flooding in parts of the State, especially the capital city.
Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy tweeted on Tuesday, saying all the examinations have been postponed till Dasara.
All the examinations have been postponed till Dasara. @TelanganaCMO , @KTRTRS
— SabithaReddy (@SabithaindraTRS) October 20, 2020
Further information on the decision, including a revised schedule, is awaited.
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .