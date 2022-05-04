| Rains To Continue In Telangana For Next Four Days Yellow Alert Issued

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:37 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: On Wednesday Hyderabad has woken up to gusty winds and Thunderstorm, after weeks of scorching heat. Heavy rains lashed most parts of the city.

According to IMD- Hyderabad, Begumpet recorded 63.1 mm rainfall, and minimum temperature dropped to 19.6 degree Celsius at morning —a massive seven degree Celsius departure from normal.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad on Wednesday has issued yellow alert for a few districts of the state for the next four days indicating light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely to occur in few places over Telangana.

“Thundertorms accompanied with lightening and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely to occur at isolated places in few districts of Telangana,” said the press release.

Districts including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mancherial, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jaishankar Bhupalapalli, and Peddapalli were issued yellow alerts.

