Raj Bhavan seeks more time to examine TSRTC Bill

A statement from the Raj Bhavan said it had received the draft Bill at 3.30 p.m on Wednesday and the Assembly was scheduled to meet on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Hyderabad: The Raj Bhavan has sought more time to examine the draft Bill of the ‘Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service)’, which was submitted by the State government to the Governor on Wednesday.

It requires some more time to examine it and obtain legal opinion for taking a decision, the statement said.