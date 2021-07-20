Raj Kundra to be produced before Mumbai court today

The Mumbai Police arrested Kundra late on Monday on alleged charges of making and publishing pornographic content and publishing them through mobile applications.

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police will produce arrested businessman Raj Kundra – the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty – before a court this afternoon seeking his remand, official sources said here on Tuesday.

In a sensational move, the Mumbai Police arrested Kundra late on Monday on alleged charges of making and publishing pornographic content and publishing them through mobile applications.

The announcement on the shocking action was made by Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale himself, based on a case registered in February.

Since then, Kundra, 46, – a British-Indian businessman – was under the scanner of the Crime Branch-CID before the police’s dramatic move last night.

The sudden arrest stunned Bollywood which is under the radar since the past one year with narcotics probes.

Official sources reveal that the investigators have recovered certain incriminating materials while the role of other known and unknown persons in the entire racket is also being probed.

“A case was registered with the Crime Branch about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Raj Kundra in this case as he appears to be the key conspirator,” said Nagrale.

“We have sufficient evidence regarding this. Further investigation is in progress,” the police chief added.

