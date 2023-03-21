Raja Singh receives death threat, lodges complaint with DGP

In his complaint, Raja Singh said the threat looked "very serious" as the callers allegedly told him the entire details of his family members

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Tuesday lodged a complaint with DGP Anjani Kumar stating that he had received a death threat on WhatsApp. He said he got a call from an unknown number believed to be from Pakistan.

In his complaint, the BJP MLA said the threat looked “very serious” as the callers allegedly told him the entire details of his family members, their daily routine and other details. The callers also threatened to plant a bomb that could be operated by a mobile phone, he said.

The MLA also said his request for a weapon license for self protection was also turned down by the police on the ground that there were criminal cases registered against him.

The BJP MLA had registered complaints about receiving threat calls with the police in the past too.

