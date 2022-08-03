Rajagopal Reddy resigned to Congress to escape insult of suspension: Damodar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:16 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Suryapet: Congress senior leader Ramreddy Damodar Reddy on Wednesday said that Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy was resigned to the Congress after knowing that the party high command would suspend him at any point of time under disciplinary action.

Speaking to the media in his residence “Red Bhavan” at Suryapet, Damodar Reddy, who was also member of election campaign committee for Munugode by-polls, said that Congress has accorded recognition to Rajagopal Reddy and provided opportunities to him. Though Rajagopal Reddy levelled allegations against the party leaders, we have kept quite as disciplined party leaders. The party leadership was also shown tolerance in taking action against him, he reminded.

“At the time of the Congress leaders were staging protests across the country for the party president Sonia Gandhi calling to office of Enforcement Directorate for inquiry as a part of conspiracy of the BJP government, Rajagopal Reddy met union Home Minister Amit Shah. The act of Rajagopal Reddy would attract disciplinary action”, he said.

He reminded that the Congress high command has provided several opportunities to family members of Rajagopal Reddy in its earlier governments. But, Rajagopal Reddy was worked with a plan to propagate “Komatireddy brand”.

He asked the Rajagopal Reddy to keep it in the mind that he won from Munugode assembly constituency not with his own brand, but sincere efforts of the Congress members to bring victory to him. He exuded confidence that Congress would retain Munugode assembly constituency in by-elections also. No Congress leader would leave the party along with Rajagopal Reddy, he added.

He pointed out that it was a tradition in the Congress that all the party leaders should abide by the decision of the party high command on appointment of TPCC president. All the leaders should respect the TPCC president irrespective of his age and experience in the party, he made it clear.

He said that changing of the party by Rajagopal Reddy for contracts of the projects was an unethical act. The company owned by Rajagopal Reddy family got contracts of the works in BJP ruling states would support his allegation, he added.