Rajanna-Sircilla: Girl, scolded for overuse of mobile phone, found dead in well

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: A 16-year-old girl, who was reprimanded by her parents for spending too much time on her mobile phone, was found dead in an agricultural well in Vilasagar of Boinpalli mandal.

According to police, Pole Sharanya was scolded by her parents on Saturday night for using her mobile phone for long hours. Upset over this, she had left their home in the night and was found dead in the agricultural well on the outskirts of the village on Sunday morning.

Based on a complaint lodged by her father Shekhar, the police have registered a case and are investigating.

