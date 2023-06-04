Rainfall brings respite to people in erstwhile Karimnagar

People got some respite from the soaring heat following the rainfall recorded in some areas of the erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Karimnagar: People got some respite from the soaring heat following the rainfall recorded in some areas of the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday evening.

Rain coupled with winds was recorded in some parts of old Karimnagar. A huge flex banner of Telangana Formation Day put up at Manchinillabavi of Jagtial town collapsed due to the strong winds. Vehicular traffic came to a standstill on Jagtial-Nizamabad main road for a while as the huge banner fell on the road. Municipal authorities soon cleared the way.

The highest of 35.8 mm rainfall was recorded in Choppadandi followed by Jaggasagar of Metpalli (16.5), Gangipalli (16.3) and Pochampalli (13.8) of Manakondur mandal, Venkepalli of V Saidapur (13.3), Ellanthakunta (13.0) and Bornapalli of Huzurabad mandal (11.6).