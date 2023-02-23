RajaSekhar Buggaveeti honoured with Innovation Leadership Award

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:13 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Hyderabad: Creative Multimedia Group founder and MD RajaSekhar Buggaveeti was honoured with the Innovation Leadership Award at the 15th edition of the WORLD INNOVATION CONGRESS & AWARDS 2023 (WICA) held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

Sharing his knowledge as an edupreneur with over 25 years of experience, RajaSekhar, a key speaker at the conference, dwelt extensively on ‘Design Thinking for Innovation’ and cited several examples including the highly successful innovation – Learning Experience Design conceived and executed with exceptional outcomes by his group.

RajaSekhar thanked WICA for the recognition and said, “At Creative Multimedia, we’ve always been focused on innovating the training game to produce world-class multimedia talent and drive organizational growth, not just for us but for the scores of recruiters who would benefit from our inspired, innovation-focused talent.”