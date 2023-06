| Rajasthan Four Killed In Road Accident In Sikar

Rajasthan: Four killed in road accident in Sikar

Four people were killed in the road accident after a truck rammed into a car on Salasar-Fatehpur road in Fatehpur, Rajasthan.

By ANI Published Date - 10:16 AM, Wed - 7 June 23

Sikar: Four people were killed after a truck rammed into a car in Rajasthan‘s Sikar on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Salasar-Fatehpur road in Fatehpur on Wednesday morning.

Police reached the spot.

Further details are awaited.