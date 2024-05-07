Watch: Rain brings respite from soaring heat in Karimnagar; Paddy farmers worried over harvest getting soaked

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 05:39 PM

Karimnagar: People got respite from the scorching heat with rain lashing the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Tuesday.

People, who did not dare to come out during the day as temperatures were crossing 47 degree Celsius in a few parts of the district during the last few days, were happy as the temperatures plummeted down due to the rains.

However, even as the general public got respite from the heat, farmers were a worried lot as paddy stocked in paddy purchasing centres was soaked in the rain across the district. The mango crop was also damaged.

While big trees were uprooted by strong winds in a few places, power supply was also affected as heavy winds coupled with hailstorms hit many places. Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Huzurabad, Sultanabad, Veenavanka, Vemulawada, Sircilla and other places experienced rainfall.

On the other hand, the tents arranged for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s Jana Jatara public meeting scheduled to be on the SRR college grounds here collapsed due to the heavy winds. The dais and tent arranged for the BJP’s public meeting also collapsed in Manthani. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma participated in the meeting.

While the leaders were delivering speeches, the tent started collapsing from one side. The dais arranged for leaders also collapsed. As the dais collapsed, Peddapalli BJP candidate Gomasa Srinivas addressed the gathering from his campaign vehicle. While Srinivas was delivering the speech, the Rajasthan CM arrived at the venue and he also addressed people from the same vehicle.