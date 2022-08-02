Rajgopal quit Congress for contracts, personal gains: Revanth Reddy

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy addressing a press conference in New Delhi.

Hyderabad: The Congress hit back at Rajgopal Reddy, who quit the party and Assembly, saying that this decision was taken out of business interests.

“At a time, when Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi is being grilled by ED with political motives by the BJP Government, how can Rajgopal Reddy quit the party, which gave him status and image,” A Revanth Reddy thundered at a press conference in New Delhi.

Rajgopal Reddy’s decision to leave the party did not surprise the party high command which immediately fielded TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy to castigate the renegade Congress man.

“Mungugode had elected Sonia Gandhi’s representative and we shall retain the seat,” Revanth Reddy declared.

Meanwhile, the AICC party incharge Manickam Tagore had announced constitution a seven-member Strategy and Campaign Committee for Munugode constituency with Madhu Yaskhi Goud as its Convener.

The TPCC president said Rajgopal Reddy had decided to leave Congress only for contracts and personal gains. Congress party was prepared to contest the by-poll in the constituency and a party workers meeting was scheduled on August 5 to discuss action plan, he said.

Regarding Rajgopal Reddy’s brother and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s continuation in the party, the TPCC president assured that the MP would continue in the party as he was a loyal leader.