Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad: The World’s 3rd Most Punctual Airport

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has added another achievement to its record, ranking as the world’s third-most punctual airport for three consecutive months.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:52 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

