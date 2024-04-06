Hyderabad: Technical glitch delays IndiGo flight at RGIA

The passengers, who had been struggling since morning, were set for departure at 11:10 am.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 07:05 PM

Hyderabad: Passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) were left stranded on Saturday as IndiGo flight 6E886 from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur experienced a technical glitch. The passengers, who had been struggling since morning, were set for departure at 11:10 am.

“Flight delayed due to technical issue,” confirmed the airport authority.

However, officials did not provide a clear timeline for the flight’s departure, leaving passengers impatient and frustrated. Passengers expressed their dissatisfaction with the officials’ behavior, highlighting the lack of clarity and the inconvenience caused by the delay.

They specifically mentioned the absence of fresh water being provided since morning, adding to their discomfort.