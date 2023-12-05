Rajya Sabha likely to discuss prevailing economic situation of country

Earlier, on Monday, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament saw two Bills being passed, with the Rajya Sabha also deciding to discontinue the suspension of AAP MP Raghav Chadha

By ANI Updated On - 10:21 AM, Tue - 5 December 23

New Delhi: The members of the Upper House are likely to hold discussions on the prevailing economic situation of the country as the Parliament reconvenes for Day 2 of the ongoing Winter Session on Tuesday.

Rajya Sabha MPs Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Birendra Prasad Baishya, Ghanshyam Tiwari, Lakshmikant Bajpayee, Sushil Kumar Modi, Aditya Prasad and Shambhu Sharan Patel are to initiate a discussion on the ‘economic situation in the country’ in the Upper House on Tuesday, according to sources.

Also Read Centre introduces Tribal University bill in Parliament

Earlier, on Monday, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament saw two Bills being passed, with the Rajya Sabha also deciding to discontinue the suspension of AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

The Standing Committee reports on ‘The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023’, ‘The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023’, and ‘The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023’ were tabled in the two Houses.

The reports were submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on November 10 by Brij Lal, MP and Chairman of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

The three bills are on the agenda of the government for passage in the winter session of Parliament.

The report of the Ethics Committee, which looked into cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, was not tabled in the Lok Sabha, though it was on the listed agenda.

Rajya Sabha passed the Bill to repeal the Indian Post Office Act, 1898 and to consolidate and amend the law relating to the post offices in India.

The opposition members raised questions over some provisions of the bill and asked if the government wanted to create a “surveillance state.” The government rejected the apprehensions of the members. Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said provisions have been made for reasons of national security and there were similar provisions in the previous version of the Post Office Bill too.

The winter session will continue until December 22.