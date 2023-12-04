Centre introduces Tribal University bill in Parliament

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the amendment bill for the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023, on the opening day of the winter session of the Parliament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:38 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Hyderabad: The union government introduced a bill to establish the much-awaited ‘Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University’ at Mulugu in Telangana in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the amendment bill for the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023, on the opening day of the winter session of the Parliament.

The establishment of a central tribal university in Telangana is obligatory under the the Thirteenth Schedule of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Also Read Parliament winter session from December 4

In October this year, the union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave its approval for the introduction of the Bill in Parliament, to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009, making way for the setting up of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Mulugu district. The tribal university is proposed to be established at an expenditure of Rs 889.07 crore.

The new university is proposed to increase access and improve quality of higher education as well as promote higher education and research facilities for the people of Telangana. It will also promote advanced knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture and customs and advancement in technology to the tribal population of India.