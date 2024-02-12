Rakul, Jackky to get married on Feb 21, wedding card surfaces

A copy of the wedding card shows that the couple will be having their pheras on Wednesday, February 21. The painted card has the mandap surrounded by coconut trees and the sea in the backdrop.

By PTI Updated On - 12 February 2024, 12:21 PM

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh and producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21.

A copy of the wedding card shows that the couple will be having their pheras on Wednesday, February 21. The painted card has the mandap surrounded by coconut trees and the sea in the backdrop.

The opening card is in blue and white which has the hashtag #ABDONOBHAGNA-NI After dating for a few years, Rakul and Jackky have chosen Goa to be the venue for their wedding. The two had reportedly fallen in love in the same location, according to reports. Jackky’s debut film was Kal Kissne Dekha, which came out in 2009.