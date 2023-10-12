Lakshmi Manchu rings in her birthday in Mumbai; Sushmita Sen, Rana Daggubati and others mark their presence

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:43 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Hyderabad: Lakshmi Manchu decided to ring in her birthday in grand style this year, and what better place to do it than the lively city of Mumbai, which she now calls her new home after moving from Hyderabad. With her magnetic charm and charisma, she curated an impressive guest list, ensuring that her celebration would be one to remember.

The star-studded event saw the presence of some of the entertainment industry’s biggest names, including Sushmita Sen, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Kubra Sait, Taapsee Pannu, Shriya Saran and the dashing Rana Daggubati, who flew in from Hyderabad to add a special touch to the birthday party.

Lakshmi outsourced the catering to The Little Food Company. Their service was flawless, offering a mouthwatering array of dishes that left the guests raving about the gastronomic delights. To keep the party alive well into the night, DJ Amit took command of the music, playing his infectious beats until the early hours. The dance floor came alive with energy as the guests swayed to the rhythm.

Speaking about the party Lakshmi said, “I don’t like sitting in one place and then people talking in groups, I like dance parties and we danced till the wee hours. I can’t feel my legs. On a serious note, I was touched by the generosity of my friends. So many of them flew in, the ones in Mumbai showed up and stayed on till late. It’s just very reassuring when you are in a new city. They made it feel like home.”

Lakshmi felt deeply touched by the love and generosity of her friends. Her refrigerator was brimming with an array of delightful cakes, each sent by a friend with a unique flavor and design, extending their warm wishes and welcoming her to her new home. The entire house was adorned with beautiful bouquets of flowers.

It was a dual celebration for Lakshmi, marking not just her birthday but also her transition to a new home in Mumbai.