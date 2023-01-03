Ram Charan heads to Los Angeles for Golden Globes ’23

The actor’s epic movie ‘RRR’ has received nominations in two categories. In addition to the director SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR, Charan’s co-star in the movie, will be there.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:52 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: Mega Power Star Ram Charan started off the year with a bang. He is heading to Los Angeles to attend the prestigious Golden Globes ceremony. The actor’s epic movie ‘RRR’ has received nominations in two categories. In addition to the director SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR, Charan’s co-star in the movie, will be there. On social media, Charan’s most recent photo has been making the rounds.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC and Peacock from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. ‘RRR’ has been nominated under the ‘Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language’ category, along with films like ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ from Germany, ‘Argentina, 1985’ from Argentina, ‘Close’ from Belgium, France and Netherlands, and ‘Decision to Leave’ from South Korea.

‘RRR’ also received a nomination in the ‘Best Original Song – Motion Picture’ category for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’.

On the other hand, ‘RRR’ will be screened at the TCL Chinese Theatres on January 9 as part of the Beyond Fest in the US. SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and composer MM Keeravani will attend the screening. TCL Chinese Theatres is home to the world’s biggest IMAX theatre.

It's official! We are going back to the @ChineseTheatres @IMAX for the biggest ever @RRRMovie #encoRRRe on Jan 9.

For the FIRST TIME EVER in the US, S.S. Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and composer M.M. Keeravaani join IN-PERSON.

Tix on sale @am_cinematheque.com Jan 4 at noon. pic.twitter.com/zs5LaTKfmk — Beyond Fest (@BeyondFest) December 30, 2022