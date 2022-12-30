Balakrishna, Ram Charan tease Prabhas with Kriti Sanon

Prabhas was his usual handsome and reserved self in the episode. Dressed in a multi-coloured shirt and dark trousers, the actor charmed the live audience in the studio.

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 07:21 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: Viewers were so enthralled by the most recent episode of ‘Unstoppable with NBK’ season 2 starring ‘Darling’ Prabhas that the OTT platform ‘aha’ crashed on Thursday night. The ‘Baahubali’ actor drastically raised the number of users who downloaded and subscribed to the Telugu app. Many viewers stayed until past midnight to finish the eagerly-anticipated episode.

Prabhas was his usual handsome and reserved self in the episode. Dressed in a multi-coloured shirt and dark trousers, the actor charmed the live audience in the studio. Audience members were spotted supporting Prabhas by wearing t-shirts with his name on them and even waving placards. Some others were even seen crying after seeing their favourite celebrity.

For the majority of the episode, Nandamuri Balakrishna, the host, teased Prabhas by bringing up his link-up rumours with Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon. Balayya had a blast on the show while romantically linking the ‘Adipurush’ co-stars. Ram Charan connected with them over the phone at one point and joined in on the fun. When it came to Charan’s turn to appear in the episode, Prabhas promised he would follow suit.

The ‘RRR’ actor teased that Prabhas has ‘good news’ that he will soon share with everyone. To this, Prabhas pretended to be disappointed and accused Charan of violating the ‘bro code’ and revealing personal details. On the show, Prabhas affectionately addressed Kriti as ‘madam’ and was even caught blushing.

Prabhas said that marriage was not in his destiny when Balayya questioned him about his plans to wed. Prabhas even compared his marital situation to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s. Balayya responded by joking that the two were truly “fortunate” not to be married.

The second part of the episode is set to stream on aha in the first week of January.