Ram Charan meet and greet with fans in Los Angeles

The mega powerstar is getting a grand welcome wherever he visits across the world in the last few months.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:34 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Ram Charan has become a global star with the global success of RRR. The mega powerstar is getting a grand welcome wherever he visits across the world in the last few months. Ram Charan is currently taking part in the Oscar promotions for RRR, as we all know. He is meeting hundreds of fans daily and also participating in many media interactions. Now, as per the latest update, Ram Charan took part in a fans meet and greet and made all his fans happy in Los Angeles.

Ram Charan, along with his team, arranged a special meet-and-greet event for his fans and the fans of RRR as well. All the Indian residents of Los Angeles and the local US fans participated in this event. They showered lots of love on the global star and also clicked a lot of pictures with him. Ram Charan too clicked selfies with his fans and made the event much more special. Because it is Ram Charan’s birthday month, fans also wished him a happy birthday in advance.

Ram Charan will next be seen on the red carpet of the Oscars ceremony, which will start in less than 24 hours. This is the moment the entire India has been waiting for many days. Despite the result of winning or losing the Oscar, this proud moment of watching the RRR team at the most prestigious Oscar event will stay in our hearts forever.