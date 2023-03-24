Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh shoot to begin from April 5

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh was announced a year ago with the title Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 AM, Fri - 24 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Ustaad Bhagat Singh is one of the most anticipated movies in Tollywood. This is because of the combo the film is made by. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar are one of the most successful combos in Tollywood. We all know what records Gabbar Singh set at the box office a decade ago. Since then, the Telugu audience are waiting to watch one more film from the duo, and that’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh now.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh was announced a year ago with the title Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, but has not gone to sets to date. This is because of various commitments of Pawan Kalyan. But Harish Shankar did not opt to go to any other star hero in the meantime for another film and waited a long time for Pawan Kalyan’s dates. Finally, the good news is here. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is going to sets this April.

As per the latest information from the internal production sources, Ustaad Bhagat Singh will begin the official production on April 5. Pawan Kalyan will be joining the sets from this date and Harish Shankar planned two schedules in April with the powerstar. The official note will come very soon from the makers of the film Mythri Movie Makers.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead, as per an announcement by Harish Shankar long ago. The director also hinted that Pankaj Tripathi will be playing the antagonist. Recently, one more piece of information from the sources said that Sreeleela is going to play a pivotal role in the film. However, the official cast will be announced in the first week of April, at the beginning of the production.

Devi Sri Prasad, who composed the music for Gabbar Singh, is the music director for this film too. Since there are rumours that Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a mix of stories from Harish Shankar and Thalapathy Vijay‘s Theri, neither the director nor the producers have commented on this so far.