When it comes to workout schedule, there’s no vacation for Ram Charan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:32 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Hyderabad: Fitness is a very important aspect of an actor’s career. No wonder, then, that film personalities make sure to take care of their body well. They spend a lot of time sweating it out in the gym to keep their body toned. The ‘Rangasthalam’ star Ram Charan is also a fitness fanatic, as evidenced by this Instagram post in which he works out in the outdoor gym he built during a visit to New Zealand.

The actor was observed working out outdoors before playing with a bunch of folks afterwards. The actor posted the video to Instagram and added, “All set for my upcoming schedule.. workout schedule has no vacation!”

It looks like the ‘Magadheera’ actor is preparing for the next schedule of his highly-anticipated drama with director S Shankar, dubbed RC15. The film also has Kiara Advani as the female lead, opposite Ram Charan. In addition to supporting roles for Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra, actor SJ Suryah will play a pivotal role in the film.

Check out Cherry’s workout video here:

