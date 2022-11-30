Chiranjeevi spotted arriving in his Rolls Royce in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:41 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Chiranjeevi Konidela was recently spotted arriving at Ali’s daughter’s wedding in his lavish Rolls Royce Phantom car and fans are going berserk.

Among his swankiest cars in the garage, Rolls Royce Phantom is said to be the most expensive car the actor owns, whose price starts at Rs 8.99 crore and can even go up to Rs 10.48 crore. The splendid machine was gifted toChiranjeevi by his son Ram Charan.

Apart from this, the ‘Megastar’ also owns several other luxurious mean machines, including Toyota Land Cruiser, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, Land Rover Range Rover, and Range Rover Vogue.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for ‘Bhola Shankar’, directed by Meher Ramesh, and ‘Waltair Veerayya’, directed by KS Ravindra.