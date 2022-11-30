| Its A Wrap Ram Charan Says Of His Rc15 Schedule In New Zealand

‘It’s a wrap’, Ram Charan says of his RC15 schedule in New Zealand

After the stupendous success of ‘RRR’, Ram Charan is currently working on RC15, the forthcoming drama being made by filmmaker S Shankar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:43 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: After the stupendous success of ‘RRR’, Ram Charan is currently working on RC15, the forthcoming drama being made by filmmaker S Shankar. The team has successfully finished another schedule for the eagerly anticipated drama in New Zealand, according to the most recent report.

The ‘Magadheera’ actor uploaded several images from the shoot on Instagram with the caption: “And it’s a wrap in New Zealand .song & it’s visuals are fabulous @shanmughamshankar garu, @boscomartis & @dop_tirru made it even more special. @kiaraaliaadvani stunning as always(sic).”

Dil Raju, in collaboration with Sirish, produced RC15 under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Aside from the leads, the film will also feature actor SJ Suryah in a key role, as well as Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles.

RC15 is set to be released in theatres next year.