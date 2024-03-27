Ram Charan, Upasana seek blessings at Tirumala

The family participated in the sacred Suprabhatha Seva, an early morning ritual, soon after the temple gates opened on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 March 2024, 10:28 AM

Hyderabad: Mega Power Star Ram Charan, accompanied by his wife Upasana Konidela and their daughter Kleenkara, marked the actor’s birthday with a special visit to Tirumala.

This visit holds added significance as it follows the recent birth of their child, making it a memorable occasion for the celebrated couple.