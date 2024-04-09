Ram Charan to endorse Bhima Jewels

The collaboration between Ram Charan and Bhima Jewels will unfold through an advertising campaign featuring the actor and exclusive collections that showcase his distinctive style, a press release said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 10:01 PM

Hyderabad: Bhima Jewels on Tuesday announced actor Ram Charan as its official brand ambassador. The collaboration between Ram Charan and Bhima Jewels will unfold through an advertising campaign featuring the actor and exclusive collections that showcase his distinctive style, a press release said.

“Our collaboration with Ram Charan marks a significant moment in our brand’s journey. By teaming up with a dynamic actor like Ram Charan, we are not just adding a face to our brand, we are creating a fusion of craftsmanship and cinematic charisma,” B Bindumadhav, Chairman, Bhima Jewels, said. Abhishek Bindumadhav, Managing Director, Bhima Jewels, said “As the third generation of Bhima Jewels, I am proud to welcome Ram Charan as our brand ambassador.”

Also Read Need for depts to come together on adolescent issues: Telangana CS

Ram Charan added, “I am happy to be associated with Bhima Jewels. It has a century-long legacy, symbolising generations of trust and superior craftsmanship.”