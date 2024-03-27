Ram Charan’s birthday surprise: First song from ‘Game Changer’ released

Accompanied by the caption, "The MEGA MASS BLAST is here #Jaragandi is out now! Turn up the speakers and ignite the stage with full-on energy!" the announcement promises an electrifying musical experience for fans.
Hyderabad: Director Shankar and the team behind “Game Changer” marked Ram Charan‘s 39th birthday with a special treat: the release of the film’s debut song, “Jaragandi.” Featuring the dynamic voices of Daler Mehndi and Sunidhi Chauhan, and music by Thaman S., the track promises to be a dance floor favorite.
With an enticing lyrical video, the song is set to captivate audiences with its energetic beats.