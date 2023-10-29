Ram Gopal Varma responds to Lokesh’s criticism of his contribution to AP’s development

| Ram Gopal Varma Responds To Lokeshs Criticism Of His Contribution To Aps Development

He suggested Lokesh should have criticized him differently, without questioning his contributions to Andhra Pradesh's development.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:23 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Director Ram Gopal Varma responded to Lokesh’s comments regarding his contribution to Andhra Pradesh. In a video statement, RGV clarified that he makes films and, unlike the latter, he does not claim to serve the people.

“Why don’t you even know this simple thing?” he questioned Lokesh in the video.

RGV also recommended Lokesh seek a mental health assessment, especially in light of Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest in the AP Skill Development scam.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, RGV released a video addressing the issue.

Earlier, when asked about RGV’s sarcastic social media post (his selfie in front of Rajahmundry jail), Lokesh had previously questioned what contributions RGV has made to the development of Andhra Pradesh.