Ram Gopal Varma unveils first Song of new-age romantic comedy ‘Honeymoon Express’

Chaitanya Rao and Hebah Patel are cast as the lead pair in the film while Tanikella Bharani and Suhasini play key roles in Honeymoon Express

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 08:00 PM

Hyderabad: ‘Honeymoon Express’, a new-age romantic comedy, is presented by NRI Entertainments (USA) and produced by New Reel India Entertainments Private Limited. Chaitanya Rao and Hebah Patel are cast as the lead pair in the film while Tanikella Bharani and Suhasini play key roles.

The film is written and directed by Bala Rajasekharuni. KKR and Bala Raj have jointly produced the movie.

A beautiful love song titled ‘Nijama’, composed by Kalyani Malik, is released by director Ram Gopal Varma. The composer himself has sung the song alongside renowned playback singer Sunitha. Kittu Vissapragada has penned the lyrics.

Speaking on the occasion, RGV said, “I just watched the song ‘Nijama’ from this film directed by my friend Bala. I am very happy to release this song, which is quite melodious and well shot. The cameraman’s work and the locations are quite beautiful. I also heard the storyline and it’s an interesting new-age love story. I wish success to the ‘Honeymoon Express’ team.

Director Bala Rajasekharuni said, “I have worked with Ram Gopal Varma on two Hollywood films – ‘Beauty of Passion’ and ‘Atta’. They are currently in development. Varma and his films are a good inspiration for directors like us. ‘Shiva’ is a great inspiration to me and it made me want to become a director. I am with him as a director today with the movie ‘Honeymoon Express’, which is a romantic comedy. Varma Sir has released the lyrical video of the first song. I am very happy. We will release the film soon.”

The film also has Ali, Surekha Vani, Ravi Verma, Arvind Krishna and others in the cast. The movie’s background score is composed by RP Patnaik, while art and cinematography are handled by Sistla VMK.