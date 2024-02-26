Telangana HC to hear writ plea on Vyuham

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 10:52 PM

Hyderabad: ⁠The Telangana High Court will hear a writ plea pertaining to the grant of Censor certificate to Telugu film Vyuham.

The writ plea was filed by director Ram Gopal Varma and producer Dasari Kiran Kumar challenging the inaction of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to comply with the orders of the High Court. It is pertinent to note that the court has passed orders directing the CBFC to reconstitute a revising committee to decide on granting of a censor certificate to the film.

The petitioners argued that they had submitted representations before the CBFC. However, the CBFC did not re-constitute any revising committee, petitioners’ counsel Rajagopallavan Tayi said.

Justice Surepalli Nanda directed the CBFC to submit its response and adjourned the matter to February 27 for further hearing.

Writ plea on paddy processing company disposed off

⁠The High Court disposed of a writ plea dealing with the closure of M/s Venkataramma Paddy Processing Industry at Nizamabad.

The writ plea was filed in 2010 by Mempally Mahender Goud seeking directions from the AP government and Pollution Control Board to close the industry as it was releasing chemical effluents into the water causing water and environment pollution.

The Environmental Engineer, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board, submitted the report detailing the measures to be taken by the industry to control the pollution.

Accordingly, a two-judge Bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar, directed the Environmental Engineer and the industry to follow the preventive measures submitted in the report and told the petitioner to file a contempt case against the Environmental Engineer in case of non-compliance of the court orders.