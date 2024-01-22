Telangana High Court halts RGV’s Vyooham movie release

The court scrapped the censor certificate to the movie and directed the Central Board of Film Certification to review the movie again and submit a report in three weeks.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 January 2024, 12:04 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Monday halted the release of Ram Gopal Varma’s Vyooham movie, which is reportedly based on the political situations in Andhra Pradesh.

