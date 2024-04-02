Nirmal doctor, daughter bag award for short film

The father-daughter duo received the award at a programme held in Hyderabad on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 04:02 PM

Nirmal: A doctor and her daughter from Nirmal town have won an award for their first Telugu short film, garnering accolades from many.

51-year-old Dr Chilkuri Venugopalakrishna, a resident medical officer at the district headquarters hospital and his daughter Suhasini, a MBBS third year student at a college in Hyderabad bagged Nandi Award from Rudra Studio of Hyderabad for their short film ‘Prematho Nanna.’ They received the award at a programme held in Hyderabad on Monday.

“It was a proud moment to have received the award along with my daughter. The credit goes to outstanding acting skills of Suhasini,” Venugopalakrishna said.

Hailing from Khanapur town, he is also pursuing MD in biochemistry III year at a college in Nizamabad. He said that the short film talks about a father’s mental agony in giving a message for his children while being on deathbed. ‘Prematho Nanna’ won awards for the best film, direction and acting categories.