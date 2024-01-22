Ram Mandir Prana Pratishta: Over 1,000 diyas illuminate Bhagyalakshmi mandir at Charminar

The air was filled with devotion as a special puja dedicated to Lord Rama took place.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 January 2024, 09:05 PM

Hyderabad: In a celebration marking the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta in Ayodhya, over a thousand diyas illuminated the surroundings of Shri Bhagyalakshmi Mandir in Charminar on Monday evening.

A large congregation of devotees gathered at the temple, which was adorned with intricate decorations, to participate in the occasion. Pecisely 1151 diyas were illuminated during the deep darshan, commencing at 7 pm.

