Here’s a list of prominent personalities from Telugu States seen at Ram Mandir Consecration

Several popular personalities including actors, politicians and sports persons from both the Telugu States attended the ceremony and sought the blessings of 'Ram Lalla' during the consecration.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 January 2024, 05:18 PM

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan

Hyderabad: Some of the biggest names from all industries, sectors and walks of life, from all across the country have made a beeline to Ayodhya, for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on Monday.

Similarly, several popular personalities including actors, politicians and sports persons from both the Telugu States have also attended the ceremony and sought the blessings of ‘Ram Lalla’ during the consecration.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, known to be a devotee of Lord Hanuman, was among the most popular people to arrive at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, along with his wife Surekha Konidala and son Ram Charan.

Chiranjeevi’s younger brother, actor-politician, Jena Sena chiefm Pawan Kalyan was also among the attendees at the event on Monday. Another popular actor Suman was also present.

Prominent sports personalities from Hyderabad also attended the ceremony. Shuttlers Pullela Gopichand and Saina Nehwal and former Indian Women’s Cricket captain Mithali Raj attended the event.

Telugu Desam Party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu attended the ceremony and was seen interacting with other guests in temple.

Southern film stars including Superstar Rajinikanth, Dhanush and Kantara actor Rishabh Shetty were also seen at the consecration of the Ram Mandir.