Ramagiri police arrest four ganja peddlers

They were Malliala Manideep of Nagepalli, Burra Vamshi Krishna, Pappu Anil and Sircilla Shivasai of Mugdumpur of Karimangar rural mandal. They were arrested while selling ganja near Manideep’s residence.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 June 2024, 07:06 PM

Representational Image.

Peddapalli: The Ramagiri police arrested four persons on charges of peddling ganja and seized 3.5 kg of ganja worth Rs.87,500 from them. According to Godavarikhani ACP M Ramesh, police arrested the accused while they were selling ganja in Nagepalli village of Ramagiri mandal on Sunday.

They were Malliala Manideep of Nagepalli, Burra Vamshi Krishna, Pappu Anil and Sircilla Shivasai of Mugdumpur of Karimangar rural mandal. They were arrested while selling ganja near Manideep’s residence.

The accused, who purchased ganja at lower prices from the Bhadrachalam area, were selling it at higher prices in different villages of Ramagiri mandal, he said.

They were produced before court on Monday.