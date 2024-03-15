Ramagundam CP calls for inter-state cooperation ahead of LS polls

Commissioner of Police M Srinivasulu in Ramagundam urged law enforcement officials from Telangana, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh to collaborate closely to ensure the seamless organization of the Lok Sabha elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 07:35 PM

Ramagundam CP speaks at the inter-state meeting of police officers held in Jaipur mandal centre on Friday

Mancherial: Ramagundam Commissioner of Police M Srinivasulu asked police officers of both Telangana and neighboring Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh to work in tandem for smooth conduct of Lok Sabha polls. He was speaking at an inter-state meeting of police officers of the three states, at a guest house of Singareni Thermal Power Plant in Jaipur mandal centre on Friday.

Srinivasulu said that sharing of information relating to movement of banned Maoists and taking preventive steps to avoid untoward incidents during the polls were discussed at the meeting. He stated that the objective of the meeting was security measures being taken to ensure free and fair polls for the electors. Coordination between police departments of the two departments was underlined.

The commissioner further said that special focus would be laid on curbing transportation of unaccounted cash, liquor and other offences in the bordering areas of Telangana and Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh by erecting check posts. He stated that checking would be intensified at the entry points, besides keeping a vigil on movement of troublemakers by forming a robust intelligence system.

He told the police officers to have special focus on Maoist-affected villages in the three states. He advised them to cooperate with others in handling Non-bailable offences. He asked them to take appropriate security measures for smooth conduct of the polls, helping electors to exercise their franchise in a fair and free manner.

Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district Superintendent of Police Nelootpal, Mancherial DCP Ashok Kumar, Bijapur Additional SP (Operations) Vaibhav Banker, his counterpart from Bhupalapalli N Bhujang Rao and many other officials were present.