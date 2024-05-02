People of Mancherial town feel pinch of looming drinking water crisis

The Sripadasagar Yellampalli irrigation Project's water level is nearing dead storage even as the maximum temperatures continue to soar, worrying the public.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 2 May 2024, 05:00 PM

A view of Sripadasagar Yellampalli project at Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal. (File photo)

Mancherial: People in the town are feeling pinch of drinking water crisis caused by depletion of water levels at an intake well in Sripadasagar Yellampalli irrigation Project (SYP) at Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal, following the scorching heat wave conditions prevailing in the district for the last few weeks.

The district’s maximum temperatures are hovering around 42 degrees Celsius. Consequently, the water level of the medium irrigation project dropped significantly. Water level in SYP reached 7.59 tmcs as against the storage capacity of 20.18 tmcs. The level is nearing dead storage even as the maximum temperatures continue to soar, worrying the public.

Due to dip in the water level at the intake well meant for Mancherial municipality, the drinking water is now supplied to households of the district headquarters for 30 minutes instead of for one hour that was the norm a month ago.

“The quantity of water supplied by the civic body is not sufficient when compared to needs in summer. People are left with no option to adjust with water. Some of them are depending on bore wells and packaged water by shelling huge amounts,” K Srinivas, a resident of Rajiv Nagar alleged, adding that the supply of drinking water was interrupted at regular intervals.

When asked, Municipal commissioner A Maruthi Prasad told Telangana Today that steps were being taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water to all households of the town. He stated that Rs 23.57 lakh, sanctioned to the municipality to address the problems of drinking water, was being utilised to repair defunct pumps, to buy new ones and to resolve leakages in pipelines.

Officials said that they were planning to hire tankers to provide drinking water to colonies hit by the crisis in coming days if required. As many as 17 million litres of water is provided to 27,152 households of the town every day. The town has 13,200 tap connections run by municipality and 5,150 connections belonging to Mission Bhagiratha scheme.