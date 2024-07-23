Ramagundam CP inspects inter-state bridge, ferry points in Mancherial

CP M Srinivasulu told the police officials to be watchful of the floods in view of incessant rains registered in the district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 06:27 PM

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Srinivasulu interacts with children while inspecting an inter-state bridge and ferry points in Kotapalli mandal on Tuesday

Mancherial: Ramagundam Commissioner of Police M Srinivasulu instructed police officials to be cautious of floods and heavy rains. He inspected an inter-state bridge across Pranahita river at Arjunagutta village in Kotapalli mandal and ferry points along the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Srinivasulu told the police officials to be watchful of the floods in view of incessant rains registered in the district. He asked them to take steps to prevent loss of property and human lives. He told them to create awareness among the public over accidents caused in floods, drownings and electrocutions. He found out about flood situation by interacting with officials and challenges of rural folks by speaking to locals.

The IPS officer advised the public to utilize Dial 100 service to get help from the police in case of emergency. He said that a district disaster response team was kept ready to rescue people affected by the floods. The team was equipped with a motorized boat and trained staffers to take up a rescue operation.

Mancherial DCP A Bhaskar, Additional DCP C Raju, Jaipur ACP Venkateshwarlu, Special Branch (ACP) Raghavendra Rao, Chennur Rural Inspector D Sudhakar and Nelwai Sub-Inspector Shyam Patel were present.