Ramdas Athawale reacts to Uddhav’s ‘jhukega nahi’ remark from ‘Pushpa’

By ANI Published: Updated On - 05:41 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

File Photo

New Delhi: Soon after the arrest of Sanjay Raut, former Maharashtra chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray quoted dialogue of ‘Pushpa’ movie – “jhukega nahi”,Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of India Ramdas Athawale gave befitting reply saying that Sanjay Raut is now being probed by ED in Patra Chawl scam case and he will have to follow the law.

A day after former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for indulging in “vendetta politics” in view of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s arrest, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of India Ramdas Athawale gave befitting reply saying that there is no fact in such allegations.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI today, the Union Minister said, “Allegations can be levelled against anyone but there is absolutely no fact in the allegation. The allegation is baseless. It has nothing to do with BJP.” “BJP does not believe in hurting anyone and if BJP is giving trouble, then it is your job to give proof of the same. You (Uddhav) should give evidence of such claims. BJP has nothing to do with the ED probe. ED has taken an independent action and after that, ED thought it was appropriate to arrest Sanjay Raut,” he said.

The BJP leader added that the Enforcement Directorate is an independent agency. “If there is any corruption or irregularity in fundings, then ED has the right to inquire. If somebody is held by the ED, then the person who is accused should explain his role in relation to the allegation. He should show his evidence in this regard.” “I have nothing to do in this matter,” he added.

“Sanjay Raut has been arrested in the Patra Chawl scam case. But instead of saying that they won’t indulge in any wrongdoing Now Uddhav Thackeray ji has asserted that he will not bow down in front of anyone. I believe that Sanjay Raut is now bowing down and you will also have to follow the law. The wrong thing he has done is being investigated and it has nothing to do with BJP in this matter,” he added.

Slamming the BJP over the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said he is proud of him as he did not succumb to any pressure.

Talking to reporters, Thackeray termed Raut, arrested by the ED in a money laundering cases, as a hardcore Shiv Sainik of Sena founder late Bal Thackeray. “I am proud of Sanjay Raut. What crime has he committed? He is a journalist, a Shiv Sainik, is fearless and speaks what he does not approve of,” Thackeray said.

A special court in Mumbai on Monday sent Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody till August 4. The ED has arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai ‘chawl’, officials said. Raut, 60, was arrested on Sunday after over six hours of questioning at the ED’s zonal office in south Mumbai’s Ballard Estate.

The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra ‘chawl’ and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates. In April, the ED provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore belonging to his wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation. The attached properties are in the form of land held by Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut’s aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, at Palghar, Saphale (town in Palghar) and Padgha (in Thane district).

These assets also include a flat in Mumbai’s suburb Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar, a “close associate” of Sanjay Raut, the ED had said. The agency is understood to have questioned the Sena leader about his “business and other links” with Pravin Raut and Patkar and also about the property deals involving his wife.