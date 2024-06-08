Ramoji Rao was an institution, says Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu Pays Tribute to Ramoji Rao on X: "Deeply Saddened by the Demise of Padma Vibhushan Shri Ch. Ramoji Rao, the Founder & Chairman of Eenadu Group. He Was More Than an Institution-Builder; He Was an Institution Himself."

By ANI Published Date - 8 June 2024, 11:40 AM

Hyderabad: Former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu has said that media baron Ramoji Rao, who passed away on Saturday, was an institution in himself.

Naidu paid rich tributes through a post on X: “Deeply saddened by the demise of Padma Vibhushan Shri Ch. Ramoji Rao the founder & Chairman of the Eenadu group. Shri Ramoji Rao was more than an institution-builder; he was an institution in himself. Through Eenadu, the most widely circulated Telugu newspaper, Shri Ramoji Rao had his ear to the ground & finger on the pulse of the people. Eenadu & its tv network under his helmsmanship emerged as the heart-beat of the Telugu masses. ETV network expanded its footprint in several regional languages across the country setting a benchmark in media coverage.”

“As the visionary who conceived & developed Ramoji Film City, as the founder of financial institutions like Margadarsi Chit Funds, as a filmmaker, industrialist & entrepreneur, Shri Ramoji Rao scripted history with his commitment & zeal. In my multiple interactions with Shri Ramoji Rao, I always found his unflagging devotion to principled growth of the institutions he envisioned & nurtured, shining through. Seen as the Mount Everest of media, Shri Ramoji Rao was a titan whose contribution to diverse domains, mainly media & journalism will always remain an inspiration to the younger generation,” added Naidu while conveying his condolences to Ramoji Rao’s family.

Andhra Pradesh’s outgoing Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has also expressed grief over the death of Ramoji Rao.

The YSR Congress Party chief said that Ramoji Rao rendered invaluable service to Telugu journalism for decades. He conveyed his deep condolences to Ramoji Rao’s family.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao has also condoled the death of Eenadu Group chairman: “Very Saddened to learn about the demise of media doyen & a true visionary Sri Cherukuri Ramoji Rao Garu Ramoji Garu was a self-made man whose story is inspirational. His life & his journey is a testament of how one can achieve great success despite all odds. He has left an indelible mark in the Telugu media & entertainment world He was a very warm & affectionate person with whom I’ve had the privilege of interacting several times over the last decade. Will always cherish his kind words & hope the Big man rests in peace.”