CM Revanth extends warm wishes for Eid-ul-Fitr

Terming Telangana as a symbol of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, he said the State government is giving utmost priority to development of minorities and prayed that the State should prosper with people from all communities living in harmony and unity.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 07:54 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conveyed his wishes to the Muslim community on the eve of Ramzan (Eid-ul-Fitr) on Thursday, urging them to celebrate the festival with joy and receive Allah’s blessings.

In a statement on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy called upon Muslims to celebrate Ramzan, a culmination of the month-long fasting period, with their families and friends.

He hailed Ramzan as a testament to the spirit of service and religious harmony, noting the rigorous fasting, disciplined prayers, and charitable acts observed by Muslims during this sacred month marking the origin of holy book of Quran.